The world was shocked today when Rupert Murdoch was attacked with a shaving foam pie during an MPs' hearing. PC Gamer have been investigating the incident thoroughly, and we believe we have a photograph of the assailant. He apparently blended in the crowd before striking, his bald head and bar code tattoo allowing him to flawlessly pass as a member of the catering staff. Parliamentary security explained the breach, saying "He was wearing the right clothes, there's no way we could tell!"
Tell us readers, who would you hire Agent 47 to go after?