Today in the PC Gamer offices we saw Just Cause in Terraria, at least that's what it looks like. One of the recent updates to Terraria saw some changes to the way those magic Rocket Boots work. If you combine the use of the boots with the grapple hook you can pull off some crazy Rico-esque stunts. There's another video here , and a guide on how to do it here .

This youtube comic captures the initial confusion of Terraria pretty well.



CVG has some leaked Batman: Arkham City footage, showing a bit more of the scene we previously saw .



Meanwhile Eurogamer report on Rocksteady's vision for Robin in the new game. Did you know Tim Drake Robin once beat the best martial artist in the DC Universe? Robin is badass.



RockPaperShotgun say Spiral Knights has one million players.



CVG quotes an analyst as Duke Nukem sales were 'disappointing'.



Panzer Corps is out in six days. here's a gameplay video .



Notch talks about what we can expect in Minecraft's adventure update. We've heard most of it before, but it's nice to see it collected and confirmed.

Beefjack quotes EA's Patrick Söderlund as saying the publisher "Has not abandoned the (Mirror's Edge) franchise"



CVG spots John Stewart tackling the recent US Supreme Court decision.



RockPaperShotgun has twelve minutes of Deus Ex footage.



So tell us PC Gamers, what would you do with infinite rocket boots? (Unlimited dragons optional)