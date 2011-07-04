I'M BATMAN!
Sorry about that, but that delicious Arkham City footage from the weekend has got us all excited. Graham is skulking in the shadows, Tom S is perched atop a gargoyle glaring menacingly and Tim keeps beating up impossibly muscled men in clown makeup. Me? I just pop up behind people and growl "I'M BATMAN!" You should try it, it's great fun.
A suspicious and cowardly lot of news awaits below the cut.
- CVG report that Gearbox once had the rights to make Blade Runner games but ditched it because they didn't think it was financially viable.
- More details emerge on Battlefield 3 pre-order bonuses.
- In other pre-order news Eurogamer have the details on the Fifa 12 bonuses.
- Shacknews are covering the Battlefield Heroes anniversary update.
- VG247 say Space Marine will have 100 minutes of cutscenes.
- BluesNews say there's a patch out for Mount and Blade: Fire and Sword: Hubble and Bubble: Toil and Trouble.
- Source Code... Source.
Meanwhile, citizens of Gotham, tell us, who is your favourite superhero? (eg: Batman) Why are they so awesome? (because he's Batman) Should they have their own game? (he already does, and it's awesome, because he's Batman)