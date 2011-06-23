LA Noire is coming to PC ! The news broke late today without warning, leaving us with all sorts of questions. What extra features will it include? Will the video tools from GTA4 be available for it? Does this mean we'll get a port of Red Dead Redemption too?
Rockstar may have stolen the headlines, but there's far more news out there than that, check inside for a selection:
First off a big thanks to everyone who responded to our giveaways in yesterday's round up . The winner is Delagon who says:
"Firstly GLaDOS, to help "inspire" the other acts, then Wheatley to be the loin tamer, Ezio for acrobatics, the guide from terraria for bait and of course, the space core just 'cause."
We hope you meant 'lion tamer' there Delagon , but the idea of using the guide for bait was just too good to resist. PM Tom Hatfield with your name and address for a your prize.
News lurks below:
- Valve are talk to Joystiq about making educational games. Starting with Portal 2.
- RPGsite say that Final Fantasy VII and VIII were uploaded to Steam 'months ago' but never released.
- Beefjack report Pixar Boss John Lasseter thinks that games should stop aiming for realism.
- Eurogamer talk to Blizzard's Greg Street about World of Warcraft and the mysterious Project Titan.
- Looks like we missed something from our TF2 post , the Soldier's easel contains a secret Pyro weapon .
- Could there be a Harry Potter MMO in the works?
- VG247 have Paradox's line up for the next twelve months, and it's a lot of stuff.
- MTV think that there will be Diablo 3 details on August 1st.
- Lord of the Rings: War in the North features a giant eagle. Here's the video to prove it.
- A redditor has made an amazing cardboard figure of Manny Calavera.
Tell us readers, with the news that LA Noire is coming to PC, what other games would you like to see Noir versions of? TF2 Noir? Mass Effect Noir? World of Noircraft?