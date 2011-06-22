PC Gamer is off to the circus. Tom F is limbering up for a turn on the trapeze, Owen is lifting comically large weights while wearing a leotard and Tim is making a business case for using a top hat and a whip to increase productivity in the office. Either that or we got a classy looking promotion for Runes of Magic.
But wait, there's more! Whoever gives us the best answer to our end of day question will win this poster and circus ticket, which gives you a free in game clown pet in Runes of Magic.
The question comes after the exciting news round up within.
- Did you know you can get Steam to tell you if you meet the minimum specifications for a game? Redditor Blazingfly does, and thankfully he told the rest of us .
- Diablo III will have 18 tiers of armour , up from five in Diablo II.
- VG247 have a tech demo and screenshots of AMY, an unsual looking French survival horror game.
- A man is mailing himself in a box while playing Lord of the Rings Online as performance art .
- Gossipgamers is reporting that Lulzsec members are turning on each other and revealing identities.
- Rage has a comic now.
- VG247 tell us FIFA 2012 will be out in September .
- Did you like our coverage of Payday: The Heist earlier? Then you might also like this video of Bank Heist , and unrelated but similar Source Mod work in development.
- For the next half hour you can get hilarious indie adventure games Ben There Dan That and Time Gentlemen Please on Steam for a mere 75p.
Welcome back. Now tell us, for a chance to win all this lovely stuff:
Which game characters would you have in your travelling circus?
Answers in the comments, and I'll announce the winner in tomorrow's round up.