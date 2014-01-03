Analogue: A Hate Story creator announces Ladykiller in a Bind

It's a good thing the internet doesn't have a word limit, because Analogue: A Hate Story creator Christine Love has announced My Twin Brother Made Me Crossdress As Him And Now I Have To Deal With A Geeky Stalker And A Domme Beauty Who Want Me In A Bind!! Or, to give it its much-needed abridged title, Ladykiller in a Bind. Described as an "erotic visual novel about social manipulation and girls tying up other girls", the game will explore relationships in a way that highlights the importance of (kinky) sex.

Speaking to Polygon , Love expressed a desire for a more honest treatment of dating sim mechanics. "Really, dating sims are inherently about manipulating other people — pick the right dialogue choices based off what you think they expect, learn about their interests so you can give them perfectly tuned gifts, make decisions based off whether you'll impress them or not — but like to pass it off as being about romance.

"Well, fuck that. You can still do that in Ladykiller in a Bind; we're just not going to pretend that it's anything other than manipulation. It'll have consequences."

Exposing the tropes and playing with the consequences of dating sims is a topic that was explored through multiple avenues during last year's Pulse Pounding Heart Stopping Dating Sim Jam; which also led to Love's Twine game Magical Maiden Madison .

As well as Analogue: A Hate Story , and its sequel Hate Plus , Love also made the freely available Digital: A Love Story and don't take it personally babe, it just ain't your story - both of which appeared on our round-up of the 50 best free PC games .

MTBMMCAHANIHTDWAGSAADBWWMIAB will be released in 2015.