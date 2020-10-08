AMD announces Ryzen 5000 CPUs available November 5

AMD announced today the Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 7 5800X, and Ryzen 5 5600X. Built on the Zen 3 architecture, the new Ryzen 5000 series processors may appear similar to their Ryzen 3000 counterparts on the surface, but in reality they hide a streamlined architecture that AMD is confident is ready to meet Intel in gaming.

AMD was promising a lot for gamers at this event, and it looks like it may deliver. Dr. Lisa Su has unveiled a brand new flagship chip for our gaming rigs today: the Ryzen 9 5950X. It promises to crush many a Cinebench record, but also use a healthy IPC (instructions per clock) bump to dominate in gaming too.

This is thanks to the Zen 3 architecture. It offers higher max boost clocks, an IPC uplift, new 8-core CCX layout, and improved cache topology. That all accounts for 26% performance uplift on average across games at 1080p, AMD says.