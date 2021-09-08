Aliens: Fireteam has a new shield-bearing class

Aliens: Fireteam is a decent time if you want to shoot hundreds of aliens that behave like enraged cats. Our review was approving, calling it a "fun and flexible swarm shooter that’s a little too reliant on being played alongside friends." The game's first season launched today, and it's named after the Phalanx, a brand new playable class which comes bearing a combat-shield.

That's the most notable feature of the Phalanx, and as you'd expect, arming a bigass shield means they're limited to single-hand weapons like the handgun or CQW. When the crap hits the fan and they're swarmed, the Phalanx can use their Shock Pulse to clean up a bit. It sounds like the Phalanx might be a class better suited for facing androids rather than xenos, but either way it should mix things up if you're keen for a replay.

In addition to the new class there are four new weapons: the L33 Pike and Type 88 Heavy Assault Rifle are both rifles, while there's also a N79 EVA Laser handgun and a L59 minigun. New cosmetics are there too, including two new gun "colorways" and decals, as well as a straw cowboy hat.

All that stuff is free by the way, but if you purchased the Deluxe Edition or want to pay $10, there's a bunch of new Wey-Yu themed cosmetics available which you can read about here . That will also get you three challenge card packs, three consumables packs, as well as 12,000 credits and 750 reputation.