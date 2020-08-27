Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition is coming in October

Come October, Age of Empires 3 will be able to join its predecessors in strutting around with a 4K upgrade, remade art and a new UI. Now it no longer has to hide away in shame.

Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition is a bit more than a 4K remaster. There are no new campaigns this time, unlike the previous Definitive Edition, but you'll still be able to play with the new Swedish and Incan civilisations. A series of historical battles have also been thrown into the mix, along with Art of War challenges that will teach you how to get to grips with the RTS.

Existing civilisations have been given a refresh, too, specifically the Native American ones. It's the nature of strategy games to boil civilisations down to some essentials, but this often leads to them becoming caricatures, so developer World's Edge has apparently brought in consultants to help them capture the history and culture of the people it's depicting. Expect more details on the changes closer to Age of Empires 3's launch.

Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition will arrive on October 15 via Steam, the Microsoft Store and Xbox Game Pass for PC. You can get yourself a nice 25 percent discount if you already own the Age of Empires 3: Complete Collection or both of the previous Definitive Editions on Steam.

Age of Empires Insider tests started earlier this year, and they'll continue up until launch. If you fancy an early glimpse, you should sign up to the Insiders programme and keep an eye on your inbox.