Activision will "never, ever charge" for Call of Duty multiplayer

A few months back, when asked what his one wish would be for his company, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said “I would have Call of Duty be an online subscription service tomorrow,” which understandably had gamers worried that Call of Duty's multiplayer modes might come with an added monthly fee in future. Activision have spoken out today to firmly put an end to those rumours.

Speaking to IndustryGamers , Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg said “are we going to be charging for multiplayer? The answer is no,” adding that “the experience you have out of the box, connecting with the online community to play Call of Duty is absolutely integral to the experience and we'll never charge for that. It's not going to be something we'll attempt to monetize; it's part of the package.”

He continues, saying “there are certainly a lot of behavioral shifts towards long-standing online relationships… But at the end of the day, all I'm trying to get across is I can unequivocally say we will never, ever charge for the multiplayer.”

It would be hard for Activision to deny it more strongly than that. For more Call of Duty multiplayer goodness, check out our pick of the funniest Call of Duty: Black Ops kills , and a guide to the best killing spots in Call of Duty: Black Op's many varied maps.

[via VG247 ]