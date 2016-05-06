Activision CEO responds to negative Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare reception

The Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare trailer is the most-disliked gaming video on YouTube, an accolade equivalent to being the most poop-spattered chimp at the zoo—it's not like the rest are clean. However, this community drubbing seems to have unsettled Activision's investors enough for Eric Hirshberg to look up from CEOing and make a statement.

“First of all, you gotta love the passion of gamers,” said Hirshberg to investors, presumably through gritted teeth. “This is an industry like no other and a fan base like no other. We love that our fans treat this franchise like their own and have such strong points of view about it.

“There just aren’t many entertainment franchises on earth that can generate the kind of passion that Call of Duty can... and that’s a good thing.

“Secondly, of course, we know there are people in our community who are nostalgic for the boots on the ground-style gameplay; that’s why we made Modern Warfare Remastered. But we also have millions of people in our community who want to have new innovative experiences in the game each year and Infinite Warfare is going to deliver that.

“The good news is this year we found a way to deliver both in one package while keeping our community together. While of course we see the passionate opinions on line, we also look at other measurements and the fact is—while it’s very early—pre-orders are off to a very strong start. Views of the reveal trailer… are up and, in fact, the number of likes per view on the Infinite Warfare trailer are the highest we’ve ever seen.”

Hirshberg points out that the Black Ops 2 trailer was Activision's most disliked when it went out, yet it heralded the series' most successful game. And let's face it, with Modern Warfare Remastered bundled in, Infinite Warfare will sell in force. Thus concludes the strange saga of a CEO taking notice of YouTube points which are sure to get less flattering the more they're pointed out. So, er, sorry about this, Mr Hirshberg.