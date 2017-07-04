Activision aims to improve the 'cadence' of Destiny 2 DLC

Destiny is a pretty popular game. But Activision Publishing CEO Eric Hirshberg isn't entirely happy with it. Specifically, he thinks the "cadence" of post-release content has been a disappointment for players. As a result, he said in an interview with GamesIndustry that Activision is taking a more aggressive approach to DLC creation for the sequel.

"We got a lot right with Destiny 1, but one of the things we didn't do was keep up with the demand for new content. I feel like that, as great as [DLC packs] The Dark Below, House of Wolves, The Taken King and Rise of Iron all are, clearly there was appetite for more," Hirshberg said.

"One of the things you'll see post the launch of Destiny 2, is that we have got additional AAA developers from inside the Activision ecosystem working with Bungie on Destiny content, including Vicarious Visions and High Moon. That will allow us to keep an even more robust pipeline of content in the ecosystem."

Describing them as triple-A studios might be stretching the definition a bit—Vicarious Visions has spent the past several years almost exclusively on the Skylanders series, while High Moon developed the previous-gen console versions of Advanced Warfare before shifting to assist Bungie with Destiny—but they're established and experienced, and their presence will doubtlessly make the job of properly supporting Destiny 2 easier for all involved. And there's no question that a more rapid pace of new content will be welcomed by players: It took a year to release the first three Destiny expansions (The Dark Below, House of Wolves, and The Taken King), and then another year for Rise of Iron.

Destiny 2 game director Luke Smith recently teased a bit about the game's first raid, describing it as "unlike anything we've done," which you can read about here. Destiny 2 is scheduled for release on the PC on October 24.