Destiny 2 bills first raid as 'a place that you believe could exist'

Since its reveal earlier this year, we've learned quite a lot about Destiny 2—not least information on its PC features, PvP and new subclasses. One thing which remains unclear, though, is the details of its first raid.

Speaking to Mashable (via Gamerant), game director Luke Smith has now teased the slightest bit of info on the elusive raid, referring to the central theme of each pursuit as a "heartbeat". Smith played an integral part in developing the original game's Vault of Glass raid back in 2014, and says this of the incoming shooter's first:

"Raid 5, when we looked at it, it was about building a place you believe is real. That was our priority… [it's] a place that you believe could exist. It's unlike anything we've done. The team is incredibly talented, it is a joy to see them work."

Speaking to the original game's Wrath of the Machine, Smith tells Mashable he found himself repeating one question to himself: "Where are the moments of glorious combat?"

To this end he adds: "Moments of glorious combat became the heartbeat for that raid. I think that's a great action game raid. I love Wrath of the Machine."

No more on what shape or form Destiny 2's first raid will take, then. We'll find out come October 24, but I'd love to hear your own speculative thoughts in the comments below.