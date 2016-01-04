Acer announces ranges of USB Type-C and ultra-thin IPS monitors

Acer has announced the R1 and the H7 series of monitors, along with the next generation of its XR series. They're not gaming monitors, per se, and we'd normally recommend a G-Sync or Freesync model if you're getting a new screen, but there's one advantage here: price. The XR, R1 and H7 all sport vibrant IPS panels with 178-degree wide viewing angles, cheaper than a cream of the crop variable refresh display.

Firstly, Acer claims that the R1 series contains the "world's thinnest" monitors with under 7mm thickness, and that its ZeroFrame design maximizes the view with an ultra-thin bezel. The monitors in the series will be 1920x1080 resolution, and will be available in 21.5, 23, 23.8, 25, and 27-inch sizes. The R1 series will be available in Europe in January with prices starting at €139. In North America, they should be available some time in Q1 with prices starting at $130.

Next Acer says that its H7 series will be the world's first with a USB Type-C for connecting to PC accessories, smartphones, etc. Type-C connectors are still uncommon, but we expect to see a whole lot more of them in the next couple years. They will also feature the ZeroFrame design, and will come in 25-inch and 27-inch screen sizes at 2560x1440 resolution. These will be available in North America in Q1, starting at $500. There's a more solid window of February for Europe where prices will start at €500.

Acer also unveiled the XR342CK, the next monitor in its XR series. which will feature a curved 34-inch 21:9 panel at a resolution of 3440x1440. This FreeSync monitor will be available in March in Europe with prices starting at €1,100.

All of the monitors will be gradually rolled out to other regions too, and individual pricing will be announced when we're closer to availability.