A tour of Boss Key, Cliff Bleszinski's new studio

A couple years ago, Cliff Bleszinski, the former Epic Games design director best known for Jazz Jackrabbit (but also Unreal Tournament and Gears of War), left retirement to found a new game studio in Raleigh with fellow Jazz Jackrabbit creator and Guerilla Games co-founder Arjan Brussee. Last week, I visited the offices of Boss Key Productions and was allowed to take a few photos of Bleszinski and co's operation, which I've collected here. I can't say much about it just yet, but later this week I'll have impressions from my hands-on session with Boss Key's first game, multiplayer shooter LawBreakers.

Above you're seeing the first sign hung in Boss Key's office, secured to the ceiling as to not damage the wall's existing, historic damage.