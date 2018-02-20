A statue depicting Geralt of Rivia in a bath is being made, for some reason

A statue depicting Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher 3 taking a bath will, for some reason, be produced by specialists Dark Horse in the near future. The company, which has made The Witcher merchandise in the past, displayed an early example of the statue at the New York Toy Fair last week, which Polygon attended.

It's an unusual concept. Normally when an RPG hero is depicted in statue form, they are wielding a sword or riding a steed – in other words, the same kind of things they're generally shown doing in screenshots. Dark Horse's decision to depict Geralt having a bath is an odd one, but I'm happy to see video game merch that pushes the envelope.

According to the Polygon report, CD Projekt Red and Dark Horse are still "a little on the fence" about this statue. A release window wasn't announced, and the colour scheme isn't finalised. So it might be a while before you can actually purchase one – though why you would, is anyone's guess.

Polygon has a bunch more images of the statue over here. Compare and contrast with this Bathtub Geralt statue we were sent in 2017. Quite why we were sent this, I'm still not sure.

...and then compare it to this screenshot, taken from 2015's The Witcher 3.

And that screenshot again:

...and again...

...and that's enough.