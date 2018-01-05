A small part of Diddy Kong Racing is explorable in this Unreal Engine 4 remake

If you had a Nintendo 64 back in the day, you're probably familiar with the ye olde Diddy Kong Racing versus Mario Kart 64 war. It was a tough war, believe me: I lived through it. For what it's worth, I was always in the Diddy camp: not only did Diddy Kong Racing feel like a more skill-oriented kart racer, but its open world design and character roster felt more alive. It also looked better, and is probably one of Rare's greatest contributions to the console.

It's incredibly unlikely we'll ever get Diddy Kong Racing on PC, even though it was developed by Rare. It's equally unlikely that Nintendo has any intention to return to the series either, but for anyone wanting to revisit a small part of that game to scratch a nostalgic itch, someone has recreated (what appears to be a small part of) the game's hub world in Unreal Engine 4.

Created by CryZenX, watching the video above will probably suffice for most. But if you're keen to burn around the world for yourself, there's a download link in the description of the YouTube video.