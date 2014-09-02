A newbie plays Dwarf Fortress: Ep. 5

In episode 5 of PC Gamer's Dwarf Fortress Let's Play , Wes and Will discuss mermen and learn all about trading when the first caravan arrives arrives at their fortress. Turns out, trading involves a lot of menus.

In early July 2014, Dwarf Fortress received its first major update in two years. We wrote about why now is the time to get into the game with our guide Into the deep . Now we're learning how to play.

