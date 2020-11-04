A major new Spelunky 2 patch makes Olmec heaps less annoying

Spelunky 2 can be beaten in under three minutes if you're really clever, but if you want to go off the beaten path and access some of the game's secret areas there's one very time-consuming encounter. Beware: spoilers ahead.

That encounter is with Olmec at the end of either Jungle or Volcana: the big gold head is a pushover if you're taking the critical path, but if you're keen to access the doors on the bottom layer of its lair it can be tedious.

That's because Olmec must crush through not one, but two thick layers of brick in order to get to the first hidden door. To get to the super hidden door, Olmec has to crush through three layers of brick. The fact he lobs bombs makes things a bit quicker to penetrate these barriers, but during the final phase, when Olmec must land in the lava in order to provide access to the super secret door, reducing his HP can take ages.

The Spelunky community has criticized this phase since launch, and it's easy to see why: it's not particularly hard, but it's very time consuming. Spelunky 2 is a game about short, fast runs. Thankfully, a major new patch released today has dramatically altered how the Olmec encounter plays out.

As per the patch notes below, Olmec will now only throw bombs during phase 2 (after the first layer of bricks has been penetrated) if the player is below him, so you're far less likely to get bombed or, perhaps worse, stunned by a bomb. But more importantly, Olmec's floaters—the things you have to hit in order to make him fall—now only have 1HP, making it much quicker to get him to dive into the lava. Before, you'd have to hit those floaters a bunch of times each.

That's not all that patch 1.15.0 takes care of: there's dozens of tweaks and fixes, which you can find below or here on Steam.