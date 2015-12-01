A decent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game could be on the way

What happens when you combine Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with Platinum Games? "A videogame" is the most accurate answer, but if you've been disappointed by the lack of a decent Turtles game, it's a tantalising answer. Platinum Games has a good reputation after all: Transformers: Devastation is reportedly a very decent adaptation of the old school cartoons, and the studio is responsible for some of the best action games of the last decade, including Bayonetta and Vanquish.

According to the Australian Classification Board website, such a project does indeed exist. While the game hasn't been officially announced by publisher Activision, the Australian Classification Board doesn't have a reputation for telling fibs – nor is it likely to establish one, being a government organisation and all.

What kind of Turtles game would it be, though? If Platinum's recent Transformers game is any indication, it won't need to align closely with the recent Turtles film. Indeed, it could more closely resemble the comics or even the '90s cartoon series. But that's all speculation at this point. So too is the question of whether it'll even come to PC: Transformers did, but this could be a mobile game for all I know.