8 Star Wars moments that should definitely be Battlefront missions

We knew Luke Skywalker would be a hero the moment he whined about not getting to go to Tosche Station to pick up some power converters. But what if Luke did go to Tosche Station? Imagine the brilliant mission that could unfold. There’s emotional internal conflict as Luke grapples with teenage impulses and loyalty to his uncle, which could play out in powerful voiceover as you take the landspeeder out and fly across Tatooine. The suns set on the horizon as Luke brood.

And, for the sake of Battlefront, you’d probably have to kill a lot of Sand People on the way to Tosche. Throw in a point system, and it’s basically Star Wars Carmageddon. Finish the mission and you get to hang out with Biggs, and buy some power converters, which are, for some reason, really fun to go shopping for.

Likelihood of happening: Teenage Luke Skywalker never having bragged to a girl about how good he is at shooting womp rats.

Image via Yodapedia