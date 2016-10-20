74 amazing fantasy screenshots for your desktop
Dark Souls 3. Image credit: Nemanja Licina.
Betrayer. Image credit: K-putt.
Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons. Image credit: K-putt.
Dark Souls 3. Image credit: Nemanja Licina.
Dragon Age: Inquisition. Image credit: Berduu.
The Witcher 3. Image credit: Nemanja Licina.
The Witcher 3. Image credit: Berduu.
Chivalry: Medieval Warfare. Image credit: K-putt.
Thief. Image credit: K-putt.
Dark Souls 3. Image credit: K-putt.
The Witcher 3. Image credit: Nemanja Licina.
Skyrim. Image credit: K-putt.
Dragon Age: Inquisition. Image credit: Mary K.
Shadow Warrior. Image credit: K-putt.
The Witcher 3. Image credit: Digital Epicness.
Shadow of Mordor. Image credit: Nom.
Mind: Path to Thalamus. Image credit: Mary K.
Styx: Master of Shadows. Image credit: PulseZET.
The Witcher 2. Image credit: Midhras.
Skyrim. Image credit: Midhras.
Dishonored. Image credit: Anthemios.
Dishonored. Image credit: Nemanja Licina.
Dragon Age: Inquisition. Image credit: Mary K.
Darksiders 2. Image credit: Mary K.
Thief. Image credit: K-putt.
The Witcher 3. Image credit: Berduu.
Total War: Attila. Image credit: Nemanja Licina.
Star Wars: Battlefront. Image credit: Mary K.
(What? Star Wars is totally fantasy.)
The Witness. Image credit: Nemanja Licina.
The Witcher 3. Image credit: Nemanja Licina.
Dark Souls 3. Image credit: Nemanja Licina.
The Witcher 3. Image credit: Nemanja Licina.
Shadow Warrior. Image credit: K-putt.
Shadow of Mordor. Image credit: Nom.
Trine 2. Image credit: K-putt.
Chivalry: Medieval Warfare. Image credit: PulseZET.
Dragon Age: Inquisition. Image credit: Mary K.
Dragon Age: Inquisition. Image credit: Mary K.
Dishonored. Image credit: Nemanja Licina.
Dishonored. Image credit: Anthemios.
Dishonored. Image credit: Nemanja Licina.
Dragon’s Dogma. Image credit: Mary K.
Dishonored. Image credit: Anthemios.
Dragon Age: Inquisition. Image credit: Mary K.
Skyrim. Image credit: K-putt.
Skyrim. Image credit: Anthemios.
Skyrim. Image credit: Anthemios.
Dragon Age: Inquisition. Image credit: K-putt.
Dragon Age: Inquisition. Image credit: Berduu.
ABZÛ. Image credit: PulseZET.
The Witcher 3. Image credit: PulseZET.
The Witcher 2. Image credit: Midhras.
Shadow Warrior. Image credit: K-putt.
The Witcher 3. Image credit: Nemanja Licina.
The Witcher 3. Image credit: Midhras.
The Witcher 3. Image credit: Digital Epicness.
The Witcher 3. Image credit: Digital Epicness.
Dragon Age: Inquisition. Image credit: Mary K.
The Witcher 3. Image credit: Mary K.
The Witcher 3. Image credit: Digital Epicness.
The Witcher 3. Image credit: Mary K.
Chivalry: Medieval Warfare. Image credit: PulseZET.
Dark Souls 3. Image credit: Anthemios.
Dishonored. Image credit: Anthemios.
Morrowind. Image credit: Nemanja Licina.
Skyrim. Image credit: Davide.
Assassin’s Creed: Unity. Image credit: Digital Epicness.
Skyrim. Image credit: Anthemios.
Dishonored. Image credit: Nemanja Licina.
Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons. Image credit: K-putt.
