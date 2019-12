I think my Skyrim screenshots folder is now bigger than my Skyrim folder, so I thought I'd fling a few of the nicest up here for anyone stuck at work and daydreaming about the big release tonight. These don't spoil any of the game's special surprises - of which there are many.

If you didn't catch it, here's my Skyrim review . If you want an even stronger fix, watch a man walk the length of the whole country in this video .

[gallery link="file" columns="1"]