2K Silicon Valley is now 31st Union and is working on an 'ambitious and inspired new IP'

2K's Silicon Valley studio, which opened last year with Sledgehammer co-founder Michael Condrey at the helm, finally has a name: 31st Union. The new studio is already expanding, too, opening an office in Spain.

What it's actually working on remains a mystery, unfortunately. Condrey says it's an "ambitious and inspired new IP" but isn't ready to spill the beans just yet. His credentials suggest something with plenty of action, though. He was the director on several Calls of Duty when he was at Sledgehammer, as well as Dead Space at Visceral.

He's also a big fan of Silicon Valley. The place, not the show.

“Our name and studio represent the spirit of California in its rich diversity of thought, art, music, innovation and cultural representation that have defined the current golden age of entertainment and technology here in Silicon Valley," he says. "In revealing our new identity and announcing the expansion of our operations, we’re shifting into an exciting next phase of growth to include more voices and bring our vision to life around the globe.”

31st Union's head of strategy, Tyler Michaud, adds that the studio believes "diverse perspectives and experiences are crucial to creating a truly global entertainment experience with a deep connection to passionate fans," hence the new office in Spain.

Now that it's got a name, hopefully we'll find out what it's cooking up soon.