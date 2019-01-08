2D action game Dark Devotion is coming soon, so let's watch some fights

Jody told us about Dark Devotion back in 2017, saying that it was kind of like Castlevania but without the ability to revisit explored areas, and with a dash of Prince of Persia thrown in to keep players on their toes. Developer Hibernian Workshop was in the midst of a Kickstarter campaign that was ultimately successful, and not too long ago it made an appearance on our list of games coming in 2019. Today the studio delivered a new gameplay trailer and reaffirmed that the game will be out early this year.

Dark Devotion is literally about devotion to a dark divinity, proven through combat against "peerless, horrifying warriors" in a grim, 2D side-scrolling temple. Fiendish traps will have to be dealt with, and of course weapon selection is an issue as well: "The right tool for the job" is a platitude that takes on new significance here because the wrong tool will probably get you killed.

The Dark Devotion website seems to be having some issues right now, but there's a Discord server you can dive into and it's listed on Steam, so you can wishlist it if you like what you see.