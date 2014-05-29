1001 Spikes will kill you 1001 times when it launches next month

There's nothing quite like that feeling of utter failure and anguish that only a hard-as-nails platformer can elicit. The latest in this star-studded canon comes in the form of 1001 Spikes, which is actually a revamp of a game dating back to 2011. This new edition offers a bunch of new levels and playable characters, but most importantly it offers a stunning array of new ways to die. And die you will: over and over again.

The premise of the game is masochistic: as intrepid Indiana Jones wannabe Aban Hawkins, you have 1001 chances to complete the game's 100 levels. This sounds generous, but it is not. The beauty of Super Meat Boy , for instance, is that its difficulty is offset by the immediacy and reliably of its respawns, but there's no such luxury in 1001 Spikes. Die 1001 times and that's it. This game is going to ruin lives.

I've played the beta for as long as my patience would allow, and given the complexity of the game's puzzles and the twitch responses needed to complete some its early levels, it'll be interesting to see how the game's 4 player co-op mode works, and whether any friendships can survive it. The game also features a versus mode.

Developed by 8Bits Fanatics and published by Nicalis , the game hits Steam on June 3 for $14.99. Owners of Cave Story or Night Sky can redeem a $5 discount.

Check out the latest 1001 Spikes trailer below, which focuses on some of the game's 18 playable characters.