Ubisoft just released a viking hoard of beautiful Assassin's Creed Valhalla concept art

Over at ArtStation, a site we love, Ubisoft just dropped an 'art blast' from Assassin's Creed Valhalla. This immense post contains hundreds of pieces of concept art from a variety of artists across multiple studios. I've posted some of my favourites below, but check out the post for the full collection. It's a fascinating insight into how this world was brought to life.
