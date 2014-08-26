Ubisoft is "aiming at a 60 FPS on PC" with The Crew

Will you be able to play Ubisoft's open-world racer The Crew at 60 frames-per-second on PC? Yes. Will you be able to Ubisoft's open-world racer The Crew at an officially supported 60 frames-per-second on PC? Maybe .

That 'maybe' is a slight upgrade from 'no', which is what Ubisoft earlier suggested in a thread on The Crew's forum. Now they've clarified, saying that they're "aiming at" a native 60 FPS option, but didn't want to promise anything before it was confirmed.

"The reason you could alter the FPS in the config file [in beta] is because our team is actually working on getting 60FPS for PC," states Ubisoft community manager Natchai Stappers . "The reason why it hasn't been communicated before this is because we didn't want to make a promise we couldn't deliver on.

"We are aiming at a 60 FPS on PC for the launch of the game and the actual Beta doesn't represent the final game."

This is in contrast to yesterday's statement from Ubisoft community manager "Ubi-Valentin". In the same thread, he said :

"The final game will run in 1080p with 30 frames per second on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, and will support up to 5760*1080p on PC for triple screen set-ups. Right now the team is focusing on providing an optimal experience for all players. You can unlock it in the file you've found, but it may affect the game's performances."

Either way, it seems like PC players will be able to run the game at 60FPS. Naturally, though, it would be preferable for it to be an officially supported option—one that doesn't "affect the game's performances".