Two cars from Final Fantasy 15 are coming to Forza Horizon 4

By

Not the flying one.

The Regalia—the sweet ride the lads from Final Fantasy 15 cruise around the countryside in—is spreading across videogames like some kind of automotive virus. It was added to Forza Horizon 3 last year, it's coming to Final Fantasy 14 as part of a crossover quest, and now it's being added to Forza Horizon 4.

Of course this won't be the Type-F flying model, but both the regular Quartz Regalia and the Type-D (which is an off-road monster truck thing) are being added. Which is nice. The two cars can be earned in the Series 6 update, and will be available from February 21 according to an in-game note. 

They join the other iconic videogame crossover vehicle in Forza Horizon, Halo's Puma, or as they insist on calling it the Warthog ATV.

Jody Macgregor

Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
