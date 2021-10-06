Twitch streamers aren't particularly bothered about their pay leaking

When news of the massive Twitch data leak broke, along with streamers' payouts over the last two years, most of the creators it affected were sound asleep. It's hard to gauge how people will react when they're not actually around to see what's happening.

But as the sun rises in the States and streamers have been waking up to the leak, the mood so far is incredibly chill—I'd even say it borders on apathetic. It's perhaps unsurprising that a bunch of relatively well-off creators aren't too bothered about you knowing that they're financially comfortable.

The strangest thing about people being shocked to learn how much certain Twitch streamers have earned is that that information has always been publicly available. Other companies *do* try to keep it a secret, but Twitch never has. Sub count x 2.5 is a good place to start.October 6, 2021 See more

As Jacksepticeye and Alanah Pearce point out, top Twitch streamers making a lot of money isn't exactly news at this point. "The strangest thing about people being shocked to learn how much certain Twitch streamers have earned is that the information has always been publicly available," Pearce tweeted. "Other companies *do* try to keep it a secret, but Twitch never has."

Twitch be like “lmao oopsies”October 6, 2021 See more

HasanAbi also poked fun at people acting surprised or angry at the money streamers earn. "Just woke up to some fun news," he tweeted. "Can't wait for ppl to be mad about my publicly available sub count again." While not all streamers have their subscriber count always visible on-stream like Hasan, those numbers are generally pretty easy to get ahold of already.

Besides that, the energy surrounding the leak is largely just streamers poking fun at each other and themselves right now. Some of the big streamers to top the list like TommyInit, Ranboo and Sodapoppin are simply goofing around, with Tommy and Sodapoppin jokingly inflating their wealth.

all of my billions have gone straight back to other twitch hot tub streamers. dont worry. i stay groundedOctober 6, 2021 See more

It's understandable that these streamers aren't particularly mad—with rough subscriber counts easily accessible and most viewers already being aware of their wealth, there's not exactly much for them to be angry about. The more interesting things to come out of Twitch's massive hack have to be evidence of a competitor to Steam, along with a VR chat game.