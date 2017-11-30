Try the demo for Mario and anime-inspired RPG Blue Omen Operation

Blue Omen Operation is a self-described "action-command RPG" about two superpowered eccentrics chasing a space sarcophagus. It's currently on Kickstarter, and with six days left in its campaign has already more than tripled developer BananaSoft's $15,000 goal. It also has a free demo on Itch.io.

You play as Jiro, a supernaturally strong gearhead harboring an otherworldly parasite, and explore with your partner Yagiko, a distinctly bestial wizard-to-be. Their designs speak to Blue Omen's unique aesthetic, owed to artist and creator "Inker," who cites the works of manga and anime artist Akira Toriyama as a major influence. You can view some of his other work on Tumblr (warning: some images NSFW).

Blue Omen's twitch-based combat is slightly more familiar, although less so on PC. It was primarily inspired by Mario RPGs like Paper Mario and Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, the Kickstarter page says, as well as Warioware. You can see this DNA in its almost rhythmic turn-based combat, which has you use follow-up, quick-time-esque commands to strengthen your attacks, or parry enemy attacks.

The default controls and resolution are a little wonky, but the demo is perfectly playable. Combat is fast and responsive, and the inventory and skill systems are intriguing. The minimalist art is growing on me too, especially in motion.

Judging from its Kickstarter delivery dates, Blue Omen Operation will officially release in mid-2019.