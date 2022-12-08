Truck load of limited edition handheld gaming consoles stolen

Audio player loading…

A full truck load of Evercade EXP (opens in new tab) retro handheld consoles was stolen earlier this week (opens in new tab). The consoles were all Evercade EXP Limited Edition variants in transit and destined for non-EU customers in the UK, US and other rest-of-world territories. In total, $600,000 worth of the pocketable consoles were taken.

Andrew Byatt, CEO of Evercade EXP creators Blaze Entertainment, says that the theft only impacts customers who ordered the Evercade EXP Limited Edition. Orders of the standard white edition are not effected and will become available from December 15th.

As for what happens for anyone who has ordered one of the stolen consoles, Byatt says plans are already afoot.

"Our customers are our number one concern. Blaze have immediately started reproduction of the affected stock and we aim to ship this as fast as possible to fulfill all orders and with the support of Funstock, providing updates to all affected customers," Byatt says.

For the record, the Evercade EXP is a pocketable retro console with a 4.3-inch 800 by 480 pixel IPS screen, 720p Mini-HDMI out, Wi-Fi, four to five hours battery life and USB-C charging. Prices start at $150 (£130) for the standard edition, while the no-longer-available Limited Edition listed for around $200.

The console comes with 18 built-in games from game publisher Capcom including Street Fighter 2 Hyper Fighting, Mega Man X, 1942 and Strider. The Evercade EXP also includes the IREM Arcade 1 cartridge collection. That contains what just so happens to be this writer's favourite side-scrolling shooter of all time, R-Type.

Byatt also said that Funstock (opens in new tab) is and was the only online retailer of the Limited Edition and that any other third party listing may be suspicious and can be reported to interested@evercade.co.uk.

Just to make it doubly clear, The Limited Edition is no longer for sale.