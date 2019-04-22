Troy Baker denies he turned down a role in Borderlands 3

Troy Baker has countered claims he turned down playing Rhys in Borderlands 3 and insists it was Gearbox Software who decided he was "not coming back".

While Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford stated publicly last week that Baker "turned [the role] down" , the voice actor said he would “love to come back" but "[Gearbox Software] said I’m not coming back".

When asked on Twitter why Baker didn't return as Rhys, Pitchford tweeted: "You’ll have to ask Troy. I was told by the audio director that he turned it down. Fortunately, with how Rhys appears in the game, I don’t think it actually matters at all. You’ll see for yourself when the game comes out and you may disagree with me on that or not."

However, in a video interview with OnlySP (thanks, IGN ), Baker says that's not correct and "[Gearbox] said I'm not coming back".

Here's a snippet from the interview:

"Their timeline tells an interesting story," Baker added, referring to the comments made by the Gearbox CEO. "I think it’s interesting that Randy Pitchford tweeted out that I turned it down, and then he said he heard that I turned it down. So maybe… I would fact check before I tweeted out to the internet."

In the same video interview, fellow Borderlands alumni Nolan North confirmed that he too was not asked to contribute to the highly-anticipated sequel.