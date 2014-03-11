Tropico 5 screenshots show the political circus, also the actual circus

Much like its predecessors, Tropico 5 is a good looking game. Its sumptuous, characterful depiction of island life is almost in direct contrast to the murky dealings of its corrupt and devious president. That'd be you, you wrong'un. At least while you engage in the shady business of domestic surveillance, international double-dealing, and economic embezzlement, you'll have some bright, sunny scenery to marvel at.

Here are Haemimont Games' latest selection of screenshots.

If you'd prefer to see the game in motion, here's the latest trailer . Alternatively, head here to sign up for the game's upcoming beta.