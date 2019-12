Revealing the first in-game footage of Tribes: Ascend, developer Hi-Rez Studios has also announced that the multiplayer shooter will be free to play. IGN has the gameplay teaser . Global Agenda, Hi-Rez's massively-multiplayer shooter, re-released on Steam earlier this month as a free-to-play game.

I got to touch Tribes two weeks ago when I traveled to Hi-Rez--look for a preview in our next issue, and impressions on my time with Tribes on this Thursday's podcast.