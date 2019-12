All you reluctant jetpackers no longer have an excuse to play our current favorite multiplayer FPS : Tribes: Ascend is now available on Steam as a free-to-play game.

Offered with the release is the Steam Starter Pack, a $10 DLC package (on sale from $20 until July 4) that includes a lifetime 50% XP Boost (VIP status, in other words), four bonus Weapons for base classes, two class unlocks, four Perks, and 800 Tribes Gold (about $8 worth of in-game currency).