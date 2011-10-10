Tribes: Ascend closed beta kicks off November 4. Pre-order and get a "VIP Starter Kit"

As reported on Eurogamer , a Tribes Ascend closed beta is due to kick off on November 4. You can sign up for the beta on the official Tribes Ascend site .

The info came from Cyberlink 's interview with COO at Hi-Rez Studios, Todd Harris.

There are three ways to get in the beta. Apply on the website and wait for a code, keep an eye on the Hi-Rez Facebook and twitter pages or pre-order. That'll give you access to the VIP Starter Kit, which includes beta access, a 33% cost saving, and some bonus VIP features. We'll update as soon as you're able to lay down the cash.

Todd highlights that the VIP Starter Kit won't be a "buy one get everything pack" but "a way to get VIP status in the game which will put you in a more elite set of queues." Players will also get a bunch of in-game gold and some form of booster. "It gives you a pretty compelling starter experience," he says.

For more, read our Tribes: Ascend preview . Will you be pre-ordering?