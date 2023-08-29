Travel back to 1990 with this glorious SNES-inspired dock for the Steam Deck

If you want to give your Steam Deck or ROG Ally a historic-looking home, this new dock might be just the nostalgia hit you're craving. Third-party peripheral manufacturer Gulikit is showcasing an impressively designed dock for handheld consoles at Gamescom, drawing inspiration from the iconic Super Nintendo gaming console.

Gulkit's retro-flavored dock has three USB 3.0 ports, one USB-C In and Out port, an HDMI out port, and a gigabit ethernet port. The dock supports 4K output at 60Hz with a maximum power delivery of 100W.

On the outside, which is what makes it so sweet, it boasts the classic purple and blue color scheme reminiscent of the Super Nintendo Entertainment Systems (SNES) that debuted in the early 1990s. The faux cartridge slot, which can be detached, can accommodate storage for up to 4 microSD cards



The dock is compatible with devices such as the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and Ayaneo. It has better specs on paper than some of our favorite third-party docks on the market.

For those unfamiliar with Gulikit, the company has a history of producing accessories and replacement parts for the Nintendo Switch, and more recently, they've expanded to crafting replacement parts for the Steam Deck as well.



Last month, we tested out its Electromagnetic Joystick Module kit and found their joystick replacement for the Steam Deck to be both user-friendly and effective.

The SNES-inspired handheld dock is set to be released in September, though GuliKit has yet to disclose pricing (it hasn't even been posted on its website). We'll certainly be keeping a close watch for additional information.