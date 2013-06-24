TrackMania 2 Stadium is now live on Steam

Prepare to burn some rubber and press down hard on that virtual accelerator in a way you can never do as a mild-mannered, law-abiding citizen in real life—TrackMania's latest thing is now on PC. TrackMania 2 Stadium launched quietly over the weekend (well, as quietly as squealing tires can allow, anyway), and going by these screenshots? It's showroom-slick.

Currently running for $10 on Steam as well as the somewhat confusing ManiaPlanet platform , Stadium comes with a new single-player campaign, packaged together with overhauled graphics and lighting. There are full content-creation tools, too, to further fortify the community that came in and settled with TrackMania 2 Canyon .

A TrackMania 2 Valley is also on its way sometime this year, though no word of a release date.