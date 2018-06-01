Total War: Warhammer 2, Vermintide 2 going cheap in the Skulls for the Skull Throne sale

Chaaarge! cries the Empire. Waaagh! cries the Greenskins. Saaale! cry both in unison. From now through Monday, June 4, Steam hosts the Skulls for the Skull Throne sale—a roundup of discounted Games Workshop games, including Total War: Warhammer 2, Blood Bowl 2 and Vermintide 2.

I reckon those three are the pick of the bunch—going for £29.99/$44.99 (-25%) £5.09/$6.79 (-66%) £17.84/$22.49 (-25%) respectively—but there's plenty more to sink your teeth into.

Sanctus Reach and Man O' War Corsair, for example, are both on sale for £11.49/$14.99 each with 50% savings, while Space Hulk: Deathwing—Enhanced Edition comes in at £27.99/$31.99, 20% less its recommended retail price.

A host of DLC packs and preorder discounts are in there too—the sum of which can be perused here.

"It’s back! Fantastic new Skulls themed content and updates for many of your favourite Warhammer games," reads the sale's Steam news post. "The Bone Giant comes to Total War: WARHAMMER 2, earn a Skull portrait UI in Warhammer: Vermintide 2, unleash the Legion of the Damned in Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf and deploy new successor chapters in Space Hulk: Deathwing—all to name just a few.

"There is also a new game with Adeptus Titanicus: Dominus, plus new DLC and pre-orders to look out for. In celebration of this festival of Warhammer gaming, there’s up to 90% off selected Games Workshop and Warhammer universe titles during this time."

Check out Steam's Skulls for the Skull Throne sale, the second of its kind, in full over here.