Total War: Shogun 2 Saints and Heroes DLC adds new units: spiked clubs and master ninja

If you reckon there simply aren't enough spiked war clubs in Total War: Shogun 2, the Saints and Heroes DLC pack might be for you. It adds nine new elite units including Tadakatsu's Tetsubo warriors, owners of said spiked clubs, the mounted Spears of Shizugatake, a bold new form of cavalry, and elite ninja warriors, Hanzo's Shadows. They're masterful murderers, and pretty good at climbing walls, too. Take a closer look in the DLC announcement trailer and screenshots below.

The DLC is available now for £1.99 / $3.25 through Steam . Here's the list of new units contained in the DLC.

Kiyomasa's Katana Cavalry

Katana cavalry hero

These heavily-armoured cavalry wield their blades with a brutal expertise.

Excellent in melee

Slower than other cavalry

Excellent morale

Vulnerable to Yari, Naginata and Matchlock

Yoritomo's Yabusame Cavalry

Bow cavalry hero

Precise and quick, these men can snipe at enemies, and hold their own if cornered.

Fast moving

Can move and fire

Excellent accuracy and range

Excellent morale

Weak against massed foot missile-units

Average in melee

The Spears of Shizugatake

Yari cavalry hero

Masters of the spear, these expert horsemen boast a devastating charge, and resolute morale in the face of counter-attack.

Fast and very powerful charge

Excellent against other cavalry

Excellent morale

Vulnerable to Yari and Naginata

Benkei's Blades

Naginata Hero

The long-bladed Naginata is effective against all-comers – doubly so in the hands of an expert.

Versatile: very good against cavalry and other infantry

Excellent armour high resistance to arrows

Excellent morale

Weak against Matchlock

Gozen's Hime Heroines

Naginata Heroine

In the hands of a great heroine, the Naginata becomes a graceful whirl of steel and bloody death.

Versatile: very good against cavalry and other infantry

Excellent armour high resistance to arrows

Excellent morale

Weak against Matchlock

Tokitaka's Tanegashima

Matchlock Hero

Armed with a beautifully crafted rifle, these heroes put their marksmanship to deadly use.

Good range

Devastating damage

Very good accuracy and reload

Excellent morale

Vulnerable to cavalry

Good in melee against infantry

Seigen's Swordmasters

Nodachi Hero

Carrying the fearsome two-handed Nodachi, these heroes strike terror into the hearts of those they charge.

Devastating charge

Excellent morale

Average in prolonged melee

Vulnerable to cavalry and missiles

Tadakatsu's Tetsubo Warriors

Tetsubo Hero

As strong as Oni, these mighty warriors are masters of the brutal Tetsubo, or war club.

Excellent in melee

Excellent morale

Vulnerable to missiles and massed enemy units

Hanzo's Shadows

Ninja Hero

Masters of stealth, Ninja heroes are the ultimate dealers of swift and silent death.

Excellent at hiding

Can climb walls very fast

Devastating ranged attack

Very limited ammunition

