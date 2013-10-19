Total War: Rome 2 patch adds new faction, Steam Workshop support

Total War: Rome 2's latest patch has a couple of welcome surprises, in addition to the usual bug fixes and the like. Surprise the first is support for Valve's handy Steam Workshop , making it easier to find and install the game's burgeoning assortment of mods. Surprise the second? Well it's a brand new faction, the Seleucid Empire, who were apparently quite good at city building and engineering. Also, one would presume, killing.

You can read up on that new faction here , if you like, but you're probably more interested in these patch notes , which comprehensively detail the many changes and additions in Total War: Rome 2's newest update.