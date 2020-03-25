Torchlight 3's new Sharpshooter class is a master of the bow and summoning magic

Torchlight 3, the action-RPG formerly known as Torchlight Frontiers, is currently in closed alpha testing and slated to go live later this year. When it does, one of the new classes it will feature will be the Sharpshooter, revealed today as a long-range class that uses bows and guns to take out enemies from long range, backed by magical trinkets and a casual disregard for the rules.

Which rules, exactly? That's not really clear. Honorable single combat, maybe. The Sharpshooter definitely seems less interested in mano a mano throwdowns than in getting the job done without mussing the hair, which is an approach I can respect. Interestingly, pistols and rifles will be available to all classes in Torchlight 3, but only the Sharpshooter will have access to the bow. Anyone can pull a trigger, after all, but it takes true expertise to properly use a bow.

"Sharpshooters are among the most reliable adventurers, able to use their skills to procure artifacts hidden deep within trap-laden tombs. Sharpshooters gather their own collections, evoking the 'Finder's Clause,' found in most Pursuit Contracts, which allows them to keep a portion of their finds," developer Echtra said in the class reveal blog post.

"Many of the artifacts house ancient spirits who once dwelled within the ruins that Sharpshooters prowl. Some form close personal bonds with these spirits, who aid them on their journey. With deadly accuracy and an assortment of ancient spirits at their command, the Sharpshooter is ready for adventure."

Torchlight 3, under its original title, was planned as a free-to-play game with MMO-style elements and an in-game store. When the name was changed, that design was changed too, and it will instead be released on Steam as a standalone, premium hack-and-slash action-RPG, with an act and progression structure similar to the previous games in the series. It's set to come out later this year.

