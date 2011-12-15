Tonight @7 PM PST: watch us livestream the insane final moments of Star Wars Galaxies

Out with the New Hope, in with the Old Republic. Tonight at 9 PM PST, Sony Online Entertainment will close Star Wars Galaxies forever. Before that happens, expect no-holds-barred battles of wackiness, fireworks, a PvP battle on Endor, space battles, and 50-foot-tall giant ewoks. We'll be there to capture every speck of insanity beginning at 7 PM PST. Join our funeral tour of Galaxies' final moments as we stare on Tatooine's setting suns for the last time. Watch our livestream here.