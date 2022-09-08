Today's Wordle 446 answer and hint: Thursday, September 8

Audio player loading…

I can offer you a fresh clue if you'd like a little help solving today's Wordle, or if you're hoping to find the answer to the September 8 (446) puzzle then a quick scroll or a click on our handy sidebar will take you straight to the solution.

Today was one of those days. I could think of every possible valid word under the sun… except the one I needed. Luckily I took a brief swig of coffee before my final guess, and that minor distraction was enough to break me out of the wrong-headed rabbit hole I had been hurtling down—but it was a close thing.

Wordle hint

Today's Wordle: A hint for Thursday, September 8

Today's word has two common—and different—meanings. In an educational setting this term is used to refer to a group of students as well as the lessons they participate in. Out in the wider world it often separates people into various social or economic divisions. There is a repeating consonant to find today.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 446 answer?

Still not sure? Let me help. The answer to the September 8 (446) Wordle is CLASS.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

September 7: LEERY

LEERY September 6: TAUNT

TAUNT September 5: WHOOP

WHOOP September 4: INTER

INTER September 3: GULLY

GULLY September 2: CHARM

CHARM September 1: FUNGI

FUNGI August 31: PRIZE

PRIZE August 30: ONSET

ONSET August 29: CHIEF

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.