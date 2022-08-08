Today's Wordle 415 answer and hint: Monday, August 8

Audio player loading…

Let me help you with today's Wordle. I've got a clue if you want it, the answer if you need it, and below that you'll find a wide range of hints and tips, all designed to make the August 8 (415) puzzle go as smoothly as possible for you.

It's always worth remembering that yesterday's answer can sometimes be repurposed into a great opener for another time. It'll never give you that chance of a rare instant win (not unless something's gone wrong on Wordle's end), but it can be another helpful tool in your puzzle-solving kit, found without any fuss or effort.

Wordle hint

Today's Wordle: A hint for Monday, August 8

If something doesn't meet the required standards for a particular purpose—a chocolate teapot, to give an extreme example—then it could be considered as this word. A lack of exercise can also lead to people being described as today's answer too. There are two vowels to find today.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 415 answer?

Let's get your week started off on the right foot. The answer to the August 8 (415) Wordle is UNFIT.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

August 7: SMEAR

SMEAR August 6: ALIEN

ALIEN August 5: BUGGY

BUGGY August 4: RHYME

RHYME August 3: YOUTH

YOUTH August 2: COYLY

COYLY August 1: QUART

QUART July 31: CRAMP

CRAMP July 30: BLUFF

BLUFF July 29: UPSET

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.