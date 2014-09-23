Titanfall 'Sand Trap' will dig deadly trenches through IMC Rising pack

IMC Rising will be the last map pack to release for Titanfall , so there's a fair bit resting on it. Respawn has detailed the third and final map in the collection and, according to designer Chris Dionne, it's a marriage of old and new ideas.

“One of my main goals with Sand Trap was to use old ideas in new ways,” Dionne writes . “In the center is a buried bunker inspired by the buried architecture in Fracture; this lets Titans stomp around above while pilots scurry below. Across the map are deep trenches that create a well-run highway for pilots; inspired by wall running in Rise they give quick and (relatively) safe routes across the map.”

While the trench network may recall the rich wall-running possibilities seen in Rise, there is one twist: the trenches are filled with “unrefined fuel”, meaning pilots will have to scramble along the sides of the pits rather than hide at the bottom of them.

“All of this adds a unique feel to our game modes. In Last Titan Standing, the battle often plays out over the dunes and is reminiscent of a classic tank fight from hill to hill. In Capture the Flag, a long central trench crosses the map from one flag building to the other, offering relative safety (except for the central room which is perfect for an ambush…). On the surface, long sight lines offer snipers a unique advantage, especially in 8v8 pilot skirmish when Titans aren't around to keep them in their place.”

There's still no release date for IMC Rising, but you can read about the other maps in the pack, namely Zone 18 and Backwater .