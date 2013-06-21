Titanfall devs explain multiplayer-only decision and "single-player feeling world"

People in walking, jet-boosting tanks tend to attract a lot of attention, but what of the industrious men and women who make sure that tank doesn't blow a gasket the second you turn the ignition? Don't they deserve to say at least a few words before fleeing from my path of carnage and mayhem? In the behind-the-scenes video shown at EA's press conference, Respawn's devs take the chance to explain their creation.

The team at Respawn pitches Titanfall as a fusion of a single-player's narrative elements and the shenanigans only multiplayer can achieve. Speaking with GamesIndustry International , Respawn co-founder Vince Zampella was candid about his team's limited resources, saying it simply didn't have the time or money to create a costly campaign that not enough people will play.

"We make these single-player missions that take up all the focus of the studio, that take a huge team six months to make, and players run through it in eight minutes," Zampella said. "And how many people finish the single-player game? It's a small percentage. It's like, everyone plays through the first level, but five percent of people finish the game.”

A multiplayer mode with narrative elements certainly sounds promising, and you can see some of what Respawn is talking about in the debut trailer . Titanfall lands next spring.