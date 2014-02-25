Titanfall is a 21GB download, 48 GB installed

If you plan on playing Titanfall on a laptop or want to install it on a solid state hard drive, you might need to prepare in advance for the game's March 11 release date. Responding to a question from a fan, Respawn Entertainment's Vince Zampella said on Twitter that the PC version of Titanfall's will be a 21 gigabyte download, and will take up a whopping 48 gigabytes when installed.

Hard drives are cheap these days, so it's not like this poses a huge problem to most players, but that's still an impressive size, especially for a multiplayer-only game. In 2012, the cutscene-heavy Max Payne 3 , which had both singleplayer and multiplayer modes, weighed in at 35 gigabytes. Last year's Call of Duty: Ghosts required 40GB of hard drive space.

As we previously reported , Titanfall's minimum system requirements are otherwise not that demanding:



OS: 64-bit Windows 7, 8, 8.1



CPU: AMD Athlon X2 2.8GHz or Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz



Memory: 4GB RAM



GPU: 512MB VRAM, Radeon HD 4770 or GeForce 8800GT



For more Titanfall coverage, make sure to check out our Titanfall beta gameplay video on the Large Pixel Collider , with maxed settings at a 2560x1440 resolution.