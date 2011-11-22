Tired Of Doing Barrel Rolls? 22 Google Easter Eggs You HAVEN'T Heard About

Google's calculator function has dimensions for all kinds of joke units, including donkeypower, Potrzebie, "number of horns on a unicorn," and how often "once in a blue moon" occurs. My favorite, of course, is "beard second," which Wikipedia says is "a unit of length inspired by the light-year, but used for extremely short distances such as those in nuclear physics." How long is 1 beard second? You gotta Google it to find out.